Paddle steamer "Ilton Castle"passing the Gullet, South Pool Creek . Gullet Farm in background, small rowing boat with three people in foreground (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
From an album found in attic of Whitehall, Churchstow. Boulogne (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Donovans Furnishing Warehouse shop front, 49 Fore Street, Kingsbridge. Formerly the Post Office premises. Also H. Luckham, J.W. Bennett, Brown, J.R. Lapthorn (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Beesands Rovers Football Club 1923 - 1924 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1904 two men and a boy outside storm damaged London Inn, Hallsands (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.