From the collection of photographer Jim Cozens. Kingsbridge Town Hall, scene from a production of 'Robinson Crusoe' 1957. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Photograph from the family of Alphaeus Ball. Berthe Nicholas, Hilda's French pen friend standing on right (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Photograph from the family of Alphaeus Ball. The O'Hara children on a beach, 1949. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Photograph from the Toms family collection. Installation of sea defences at Torcross, 1950's. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Passengers disembarking from paddle steamer 'Kenwith Castle' at New Quay Kingsbridge in 1927 after heavy snowfall had isolated Salcombe. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
