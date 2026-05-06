1943 D-Day rehearsal/evacuation - Emergency kitchen staff from the WRS and Ministry of Food having their lunch. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Sir William Adam Duncan Twysden with his sister and a small dog. He is wearing marines uniform during WWII. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
The coast guard station, Bolt Head, Salcombe (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Felicity Alphaeus-Ball in fancy dress for Loddiswell Carnival 1954 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
the VA Hospital at Collapit Creek during the First World War (WW1) 1914 - 1918. Dean and unnamed lady. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
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