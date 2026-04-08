1920-1930 Shambles and Town Hall in Fore Street, Kingsbridge, with cars of the period in street. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Silver Jubilee carnival float, 6/5/1935. Photograph taken in Wallingford Road Kingsbridge (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Opening of the Bolberry Golf Club on July 1 1907 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Postcard showing Salcombe, the Old Town, with many small boats moored alongside (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Photograph from the family of Alphaeus Ball. Group at Loddiswell carnival, 1954 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
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