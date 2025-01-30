Coca-Cola is recalling a number of their soft drinks range because of fears they may contain high chlorate levels.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the levels posed “a low safety risk” when only consumed occasionally but warned that consumers who are sensitive to chlorate and suffer from iodine deficiency could be adversely affected.
The affected batches were listed as 250ml multipacks of the ‘Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Gently Sparkling’ drink with ‘30 November 2025 31 December 2025’ best before dates, as well as 330ml Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke and Sprite zero cans with best before dates of ‘30 November 2025’, ‘31 May 2025’ and ‘30 June 2025’, respectively.
Only production codes from 328 GE to 338 GE are included in the product recall. Standard dimension cans, glass and plastic bottles are not affected.