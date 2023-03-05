POLICE are following 'numerous lines of inquiry' in their hunt for the killer of Devon schoolgirl Kate Bushell but have appealed for more information.
Twenty-five years after the brutal murder of the 14-year-old Devon schoolgirl, police put out an appeal in the hope the public could finally help bring her killer to justice. They confirm they have received 40 pieces of information since the appeal.
The death of Kate Bushell in Exwick sent shockwaves through the county.
Kate was killed on Saturday November 15, 1997, as she walked a neighbour’s dog near her home. Her body was found in a field off Exwick Lane in Exwick by her father. She had died from a savage knife wound to her throat.
On the 25th anniversary of her death, detectives remained convinced that someone holds the final clue to bring Kate’s killer to justice and are urging them to finally break their silence.
A substantial reward of £20,000 has also been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender.
The police received more than 40 pieces of new information following the renewed appeal with 'fresh intelligence reports' being reviewed by the crime team.
The latest update is that officers are still working through that information.
DC Darren Webb said: 'There are numerous lines of inquiry being developed by analytical staff to try and ascertain whether there is a viable connection with the murder.
'The anniversary was successful in terms amount of information but we still require the crucial piece of information to lead us to the killer.'
Key lines of inquiry
In 1997 police pieced together Kate’s final movements with witnesses reporting various sightings of a blue vehicle and two unidentified men. These lines of enquiry remain key to the investigation along with tracing the source of orange fibres found at the scene.
On the day of the murder Kate left her home in Burrator Drive around 4.30pm to walk the neighbour’s Jack Russell, Gemma.
She was last seen alive at 4.50pm by a layby near the Whitestone Cross end of Exwick Lane.
At 5.30pm a small dog, believed to be Gemma, was seen running loose from a gateway in Exwick Lane at the base of the field where Kate’s body was subsequently found.
Kate’s body was discovered around 7.30pm following enquiries and searches of the area by police and her family.
The schoolgirl had died from a catastrophic injury to her neck caused by a blade at least six inches long.
The public can report information through the Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their non-traceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org