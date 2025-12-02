As the festive season approaches, Devon & Cornwall Police is launching its annual Christmas safety campaign aimed at helping residents enjoy a safe and crime-free festive period.
Running throughout December, the campaign will share practical advice and timely reminders on a wide range of safety topics – from fraud prevention and online security to personal safety, home security and road safety, so that everyone can celebrate Christmas safely.
Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: “Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration.
Unfortunately, it’s also a time when criminals look for opportunities to take advantage.
Our campaign is designed to empower the public with simple, effective ways to stay safe and look out for one another.”
You can follow the campaign throughout December on our Devon & Cornwall Police social media channels, where you’ll find safety tips, videos and updates.
Officers will step up patrols in the run-up to Christmas, attending late-night shopping events and festive markets.
This is the busiest time of the year for shoppers and businesses, so officers will continue to collaborate with community safety partners to target shoplifters and theft hotspots.
Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper continued: “Taking simple steps, like being careful with email links or planning how you’ll get home after a night out, can support a safer and more enjoyable Christmas for the whole community.
Devon & Cornwall Police encourage everyone to engage with the campaign and please share the advice with friends and family.
