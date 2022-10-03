Oarsome Dart gig race
MORE than 65 Dart Gig Club members took part in the annual Lyzie Pyne Memorial lay up race under bright blue skies along a two-mile stretch of the beautiful River Dart on Sunday.
Paignton, Yealm and Salcombe gig clubs were also invited to the friendly event, which has been held every year since 1999 in memory of former rower Lyzie Pyne who died of cancer at the age of 46.
Taking place between Dartmouth and Dittisham and back, it is also the last race of the season - after which the club’s delicate wooden race boats are laid up for the winter.
Club chairwoman, Peta Chivers said: “It is an informal, friendly event when all members, juniors and social rowers as well as the regular racers can have a go.
“Over 65 Dart members formed into four ladies and three men’s crews, with many more accompanying the gigs in small motorboats.”
Paignton narrowly pipped Dart to win the ladies race, while Dart claimed the men’s trophy.
The Eddy Preece cup for the first Dartmouth crew home was presented to Dart Ladies.
After the race the visiting clubs were treated to a sumptuous spread provided by members at the Dartmouth Amateur Rowing Club.
Afterwards, the late Lyzie’s husband and Dart Gig Club honorary life member Kevin, said: “We had us a good day and we rowed up to the pub while the sun came out right on time, because we are such a truly happy pilot gig club.”
The club is now looking forward to winter training, and excited the construction of a brand new gig shelter on Coronation Park is starting at the end of October.
Peta said: “The club was founded in 1996 has waited 26 years for its own shelter for its valuable gigs.
“Please contact [email protected] for details of sponsorship.”
