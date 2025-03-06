Pupils at Harbertonford Primary School, part of the Link Academy Trust, have had an exciting and educational week this term exploring the effects of climate change on the ocean, thanks to a series of hands-on activities with staff from the National Marine Aquarium. The experiences, which included a visit to the aquarium and an engaging climate change roadshow, sparked the children’s curiosity and deepened their understanding of environmental issues.
The younger half of the school visited the National Marine Aquarium and the children were guided through the fascinating marine world, encountering creatures such as turtles, sharks, crabs, and octopuses.
The highlight of the day was meeting Marina the mermaid, who read an environmental story and led a creative activity making mermaid pictures.
Back at the school, Owls Class also took part in the exciting climate change roadshow, where they discovered practical ways to tackle climate change. They learnt about reducing fossil fuel use, saving electricity, making eco-friendly choices in clothing and travel, and understanding the importance of reducing plastic consumption.
Eagles Class were particularly thrilled with their collaboration with the National Marine Aquarium team, who led them in experiments exploring the effects of CO2 in the ocean.
Additionally, a whole-school assembly focused on sustainable practices and how individuals can help reduce their carbon footprint.
Falcons Class had an equally enriching experience with their trip to the aquarium, where they enjoyed making habitat hats linked to their ongoing science lessons. The children’s enthusiasm was evident as they represented the school beautifully and engaged with the marine life exhibits, sparking conversations about conservation.
Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School said:
"At Harbertonford Primary School, we believe in building a deep connection between our pupils and the world around them, and these experiences have truly embodied that mission.
“By learning about the impact of climate change and the actions we can take to protect our oceans, our pupils are not only expanding their scientific knowledge but also developing the critical thinking skills needed to make a real difference in the world."