St Christopher’s Prep School in Staverton is offering a life-changing opportunity for a local child to join its outstanding learning community, with a bursary of up to 100 per cent of school fees now open for applications.
The Gregory Kenyon Bursary Award is designed to support a child who shows excellence in a particular area—whether academic, creative, or sporting—but who may not otherwise be able to access independent education due to financial constraints.
The bursary honours the memory of Gregory Kenyon, who, alongside his wife Jane, founded St Christopher’s in 1991.
Today, their daughter Alexandra leads the school as Head, continuing her family’s commitment to nurturing young minds.
Mrs Cottell said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for a local child to join us at St Christopher’s.
We’re looking for someone who demonstrates real potential and whose family is ready to engage with and support our vibrant school community.”
The parents of last year's bursary recipient said:
“Our daughter was fortunate to receive a bursary to join St Christopher’s in Year 4.
Since then, the school has been incredible.
They’ve helped her reach her true potential.
She’s now a confident young woman who previously found it difficult to thrive in a larger setting.
Every child is given a wealth of opportunities, and she’s been encouraged to take part in everything from regional and national sporting events to unforgettable residentials and inspiring learning experiences.”
There are other scholarships too offering 10 to 20 percent fee reductions.
The school is non-selective and offers an inclusive, nurturing environment where children are supported by enthusiastic, expert staff. Set in the peaceful South Hams countryside, St Christopher’s has grown over the past 30 years into a thriving prep school for children aged 3–11.
Bursary Day will take place on Tuesday May 7.
Applicants will be invited to visit the school.
For more information about St Christopher’s, visit www.st-christophers.devon.sch.uk