Waterfront at Salcombe with boats of all kinds ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Malborough Village, Higher Town 1954, with 'Old Inn' on right, 'Royal Oak' on left. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Millbay Sands 1954 taken from Salcombe with Smalls Cove visible ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Red Lion Inn, Dittisham, with River Dart in background and small store next to Inn c1950 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )