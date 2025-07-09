Waterfront at Salcombe with boats of all kinds (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Malborough Village, Higher Town 1954, with 'Old Inn' on right, 'Royal Oak' on left. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Millbay Sands 1954 taken from Salcombe with Smalls Cove visible (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Red Lion Inn, Dittisham, with River Dart in background and small store next to Inn c1950 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Silver Band. Winners of the Devon Champion Cup. 1931. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
