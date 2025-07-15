Historic England is launching an interactive map of historic coastal landmarks to celebrate the country’s vibrant seaside heritage.
Through the Missing Pieces Project, Historic England is asking people to contribute by adding to the story of coastal places that hold a special place in their hearts and minds.
The map celebrates nearly 300 years of seaside history, from piers and pavilions to beach huts and bandstands, the project celebrates the evolution of Britain's seaside resorts from health retreats for the Victorian wealthy to holiday destinations for everyone.
People across the South West are encouraged to submit photographs, drawings, written information or audio recordings about coastal landmarks that hold personal significance – whether it's a childhood holiday destination or a local landmark that symbolises home.
Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England, said: "Our seaside places hold a special place in our national story, yet the full richness of their heritage cannot be captured without the first-hand accounts, images and memories of those who've experienced them. I encourage people to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project, so we can all help ensure these treasured coastal landmarks are celebrated."
This new interactive map shows listed places that can be found around England’s coastline, including, Coronation Boathouse at Bantham Quay and the Ferry Inn, Salcombe.
Your view of a place is as unique as you are, so every snapshot and story you add is an important piece of the picture. You could add photos, audio, text, drawings and more.
The stories of these historic seaside places are still being written – and they won’t be complete until you share your memories and first-hand experiences of these gems. Go online and share at https://historicengland.org.uk/SeasideStories
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.