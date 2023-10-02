The Makers Mews hosted a successful open day on Friday 29th to showcase their workspaces for freelance creatives and open the ‘make, share and repair’ classroom.
The classroom will host lessons that have been requested by the creatives that use their workspaces and repair shops, which will be open for anyone to attend.
Throughout the day workspaces were open for local creatives who were keen to experience working in a creative workspace. As part of the Devon Work Hubs network the Makers Mews aims to empower makers, designers, and socially conscious entrepreneurs. In particular providing creative freelancers with a support network to motivate each other and increase productivity.
As well as open workspaces, they hosted taster sessions of their Accountability Alliance for creative freelancers.
Makers Mews Founder, Nadine Dommett said of the importance for creatives to have their own workspace: “I’ve worked freelance as a graphic designer and signwriter, and when you are at home shuffling paperwork around, not really sure of the decisions you’re making, you’ve got other people in the room that you can ask questions of or just get the shove or pat on the back that you need…
“When you’re in that room of different creative paths but all running a business and trying to make ends meet, it’s just a really nice place to be and it helps with your productivity.”