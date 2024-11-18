An inspirational team from the South Hams will head to London to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession.
Taking place on November 30, the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards UK Ceremony will honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of educators from across the UK.
At the ceremony, the teachers of Venture Outdoor Kindergarten will be in the running for a Gold Award, having already been recognised amongst thousands of nominees earlier this year when they received a Silver Award for the Early Years Team..
Venture Kindergarten has a unique ethos and pedagogy, fully focused on the well-being of children. With caring and ambitious management and a meticulously conscientious approach to recruitment, Venture has grown into a close family of inspirational practitioners, all sharing the same aspirations.
The team is exceptionally skilled in its interactions with children, creating a calm environment where children and their ideas come first and where everyone – children, team, parents, and wider community – is treated with reverence, compassion, and respect.
The glittering awards ceremony, which will be hosted by TV presenter and radio broadcaster Gaby Roslin at The Brewery, will bring together teachers, lecturers, support staff, institutions and special guests.
The evening will showcase the incredible work of all who work in education, going above and beyond what is required to make young people’s educational experiences not only valuable but unforgettable.
Jenny Papenfus founder along with Zoe Purkis says
“Zoe and I came together with a shared, inspiring vision, and it’s been incredible to see that vision grow into something extraordinary. Along the way, we’ve built an ever-expanding team of remarkable individuals who truly embody our values. The outcome? Countless happy children receiving the best possible start in life, and families who feel supported, understood, and cared for. We are deeply grateful for this recognition!”