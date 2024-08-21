A women’s charity in Devon is staging a 10k walk around the Burrator reservoir next month to raise funds for victims of domestic violence.
Trevi, which supports more than 1,000 abused women a year, is hoping to attract up to 750 participants and raise more than £50,000 at the Warrior Women Walk event on October 5, the third being organised by the charity.
Hayley Everett, Trevi’s head of fundraising, said the walk was a “fantastic opportunity to come together, enjoy some exercise, and raise vital funds” for women affected by a crime that has soared in recent times.
Last year’s walk attracted hundreds of participants
According to the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC), violence against women and girls (VAWG) has reached epidemic levels across the country.
The Office for National Statistics said 1.4 million women were victims of domestic abuse in the UK last year. In addition, eight women a month are killed by a current or former partner in England and Wales, according to figures from the SafeLives charity.
Devon and Cornwall Police are due to release a new report showing that a third of all offences in the 12 months up to March 2024 were related to domestic abuse, representing a six per cent increase over the previous year.
Trevi was founded 30 years ago by comedienne Dawn French’s mother to help victims of drug and alcohol misuse, and the forthcoming walk will raise funds to support its Sunflower Women’s Centre in Plymouth.
The centre, reportedly the only one of its type in the city, offers a safe haven for more than 700 women.
The charity cited the case of Sarah, who escaped an abusive relationship but struggled with mental health and self-confidence until she received support from the centre.
She said: “When I went to Sunflower, I was at the lowest point in my life; I didn’t see a way out. The team at Sunflower gave me support and empowered me to take back my life. Not only did they support me to heal from the domestic abuse, but they also helped me to notice red flags for future relationships.
“I never imagined I would have the confidence to work again, but after the support Sunflower has given me, I have now been able to secure paid employment. Being able to provide for my daughter is everything to me; I feel like none of this would have been possible without Sunflower.”
Plymouth City Bus, a long-time supporter of Trevi, is sponsoring this year’s event and will be providing shuttle buses on the day.
Aside from women, business groups and organisations are also being encouraged to take part.
To join the Warrior Women Walk event, participants should register via the charity’s website (https://trevi.org.uk/).