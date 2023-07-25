Report on Kingsbridge 2023 competition & round 2 of the Armada Cup by Kingsbridge Town Crier Roger Pinder After a wonderful day on Friday in Plymouth for their competition, the weather changed for the worst on Saturday, the criers arrived, only to be welcomed by heavy rain, as we have no really suitable indoor alternative, plans were put in place to hold the event outdoors, but under cover, as we prepared to compete the rain did ease of a little and we quickly paraded to the temporary stage. The competition was very close, all the criers did extremely well and stayed dryish!! the results are as follows: 1st Mark Wylie Calne presented with the Peter Betteridge Trophy 2nd Phil Northcott Penzance 3rd Mike Bishop Frome Best Dressed Crier Ed Christopher Hamilton Bermuda Best Dressed Consort Angie Bishop Frome Best Dressed Couple Phil & Rose Northcott Penzance Best Ambassador for their Town Jane Smith Bognor Regis presented with the Bob Kerswell Memorial Trophy. Bob was the instigator & organiser of Kingsbridge Fair Week & made it what it is today. After the competition everyone retired to the Mill Club for a superb buffet, followed by the infamous Dark n Stormy party in the evening, photos of which I am sure will follow as I was unable to attend. By the time you all read this, I will have returned to hospital to have my gallbladder removed, hopefully back to fitting fit and to claim some more trophies!! The dates for next year are the 26th, 27th & 28th July, book it now, the internationals already have!!