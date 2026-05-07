Aimed at supporting the community, Waterborn Hub CIC has launched a range of free and subsidised paddleboard sessions after becoming a Community Interest Company (CIC) last year.
Based in Kingsbridge, founder Crispin Jones said the organisation had shifted its focus beyond paddleboarding lessons to creating wider community opportunities on the water.
Among the schemes on offer are monthly “AquaPaddle” events – similar to Parkrun but on the water – alongside youth paddleboarding clubs, social paddles aimed at reducing isolation, and inclusive sessions for people with additional physical or emotional needs.
Mr Jones said: “We now go by Waterborn Hub, rather than Waterborn SUP, because we’re not just about the paddleboarding, and you don’t have to do it standing up.
“Part of the community focus is to make the sport accessible and encourage people to get out, try something new, and get active.”
The CIC’s projects include the “Blue Horizons Junior SUP Club”, which offers fortnightly sessions for young people aged 10 to 18, with funding secured to provide free places for teenagers aged 13 to 18.
Sessions focus on teamwork, confidence and mental well-being.
Another programme, “Coastal Connections”, offers free monthly social paddles designed to combat loneliness and help people discover safe locations to access the estuary and coastline.
A year-long initiative called “Fit SUP In” targets adults who currently do less than 150 minutes of exercise a week, providing monthly coached sessions and free board hire between sessions to encourage regular activity.
Waterborn Hub has also piloted “Finding Flow / Finding Focus”, inclusive paddleboard and paddleboard yoga sessions for people with SEND, anxiety, or additional support needs. Free spaces are also available for carers.
Environmental education forms another strand of the organisation’s work.
Its “Paddle and Pick” programme works with schools to remove marine litter from foreshores while teaching pupils about the impact of waste on coastal habitats.
Funding for the scheme has currently been exhausted, although new applications have been submitted.
The projects have received backing from supporters, including Activities 115 and the Asda Foundation, as well as other community funders listed on the CIC’s website.
Mr Jones said setting up the CIC had been challenging but rewarding.
“It’s not been easy starting back up as a CIC, but I’m getting there,” he said.
“There’s been a lot of figuring out how it works, but it’s great being able to keep us here and be putting on these community projects.”
He added that accessibility remained central to the organisation’s aims.
“Paddle can be for anyone,” he said. “That’s what the projects are here to help with.”
In the future, Jones hopes to secure funding for a ‘Women's Social Paddle’ project - aimed at providing a safe space for women to learn and develop alongside like-minded individuals.
Alongside the CIC projects, Jones says traditional services are still available.
“Whilst most projects are completely free to attend/hire boards, we are more than happy to receive donations to the CIC,” explained Mr Jones. “As a not-for-profit company, 'profits' go into providing more opportunities for others to enjoy the estuary.
“You can use our services in the traditional way for lessons, tours, or hire with the added feel-good factor of knowing you are helping support a more active, resilient and safer environment-conscious community.”
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