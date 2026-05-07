Patients across Torbay and South Devon are set to benefit from faster access to elective care after Torbay Hospital’s surgical hub received national accreditation.
The recognition, awarded by NHS England’s Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) programme, confirms that the site meets rigorous standards for clinical quality and efficiency.
The scheme, supported by the Royal Colleges of Surgeons and Anaesthetists, focuses on high-volume procedures such as hip replacements and cataract surgeries.
For local residents, the accreditation signals a major step forward in reducing the backlog of planned operations.
The hub’s streamlined processes are designed to provide a "smoother experience," leading to fewer last-minute cancellations and shorter waits from the initial appointment through to post-operative recovery.
Joe Teape, Chief Executive at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, described the achievement as a "significant and well-earned" milestone.
He attributed the success to the professionalism and strong sense of teamwork throughout the entire planned care pathway.
Professor Tim Briggs, GIRFT programme lead and NHS England’s National Director for Clinical Improvement and Elective Recovery, said: “All of the sites accredited are focused on delivering safe, high-quality care, and an excellent patient experience.”
The hospital’s day case theatres, including the ophthalmology department, are now ranked among the strongest-performing hubs in the South West.
These facilities allow an increasing number of patients to undergo surgery and return home on the same day.
Reflecting on the pressure facing the NHS, Deputy Medical Director Dr Rory Honney praised staff for maintaining high standards during exceptionally busy periods.
He noted that the hub’s focus remains on "getting the basics right" for patients, ensuring consistency from preparation to recovery.
The impact of these improvements is already visible in local data - no patient in the region is currently waiting more than 78 weeks for treatment, and those waiting over 65 weeks have fallen to fewer than 50.
Total surgical activity has now reached 114% of pre-pandemic levels, as the Trust continues to prioritise those in most urgent need of care.
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