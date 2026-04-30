Patients and staff at Torbay Hospital are set to benefit from new motorised wheelchairs, thanks to the generous support of the Torbay Hospital League of Friends.
The League has funded three motorised transfer chairs, including a bariatric chair, to support the safe and efficient movement of patients between wards, clinics and diagnostic areas across the hospital site. The new equipment will make a particular difference on longer routes and steeper inclines, helping patients reach appointments more quickly and comfortably, while reducing physical strain for porters.
Torbay Hospital’s unique setting means moving around the site can be challenging for some patients, particularly those with mobility issues. The motorised wheelchairs will support smoother patient journeys, helping to avoid delays to scans, surgery and outpatient appointments, while also improving safety and comfort for both patients and staff.
Ryan Evans, Facilities Operations Manager, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Torbay Hospital is built on a hill and these motorised wheelchairs will make a real difference to everyday patient care. They’ll help people reach appointments more comfortably and with less delay, while also reducing the physical strain on our porters. We’re very grateful to the League of Friends for supporting something so practical that will be felt immediately across the hospital.”
Martin Tucker, Chair of Torbay Hospital League of Friends, said: “When people come into hospital, small things can make a big difference to how safe and cared for they feel. Something as simple as being moved comfortably and without delay really matters. The League of Friends is proud to support projects like this that improve everyday experiences for patients and make life a little easier for the staff who look after them.”
Torbay Hospital League of Friends has been supporting Torbay Hospital for more than 70 years and received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2012. The League continues to fund equipment and improvements that go above and beyond NHS provision, always with the aim of enhancing patient care and experience
Torbay Hospital League of Friends are hosting a coffee morning on Wednesday 20 May 2026, from 11.00am to 12.30pm, at the Livermead Cliff Hotel, Torquay. All proceeds will go to supporting the League’s work to enhance care and improve facilities at Torbay Hospital.
Tickets are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 07747 742009. The League of Friends welcomes local residents, supporters and NHS staff to come along for coffee, conversation and to support Torbay Hospital.
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust were formed in 2015 and work with partners to deliver safe, high-quality health services for the people of Torbay and South Devon and adult social care services to Torbay.
They serve approximately 292,000 residents and an additional 100,000 visitors during the summer holiday period.
Acute services include Torbay Hospital, and four community hospitals including Totnes.
Annually, they carry out around 21,000 theatre procedures, treat 73,000 people through the Emergency Department and 40,000 through their minor injury units.
They see in excess of 370,000 people at outpatient appointments and around 500,000 people in their homes.
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