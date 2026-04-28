South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith recently visited Carswell Farm in Holbeton to meet with local farmers and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing rural communities.
The visit, hosted by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), brought together farmers and representatives to explore a range of pressing issues, including rising fuel costs, local transport, and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).
Concerns were raised about delays in Government decision-making, with many farmers highlighting the impact this has on their ability to plan ahead with confidence.
During the visit, Rebecca Smith MP also heard about the important role farms like Carswell play in education, with Carswell Farm hosting around 30 school visits each year.
These visits provide young people with valuable insight into farming, food production, and the rural environment.
A key focus of the visit was to see the farm’s use of sustainable farming in practice.
Despite the rain, Rebecca joined farmer Geoff, alongside Lucy and Jo from the NFU, to tour the farm and see its use of herbal ley.
This approach, which involves diverse grass and plant mixtures, helps to improve soil health, support biodiversity, and provide high-quality grazing for livestock, demonstrating how environmental sustainability and productive farming can go hand in hand.
Miss. Smith said: “Farmers are facing real pressures, from rising costs to ongoing uncertainty around schemes like the Sustainable Farming Incentive.
“It’s clear from the conversations I have had that delays in decision-making are making it harder for farmers to plan for the future with confidence.
What stands out at Carswell Farm is the commitment not just to producing high-quality food, but to doing so sustainably. “
Miss. Smith reiterated her support for local farmers and the need for clear, consistent policy to ensure the long-term viability of the agricultural sector. "
Lucy Jermyn, Devon NFU Assistant County Adviser, said: “We were pleased to welcome Rebecca on farm.
“Political engagement from the grass roots up remains vital to ensure issues affecting family farmers are fully heard and understood.
“We would like to see her continue to champion issues in Westminster on behalf of her farming constituents so we can continue to drive for a confident, resilient, profitable sector for our farmer and grower members.
“A thank you to the team at Carswell Farm for hosting - they have an excellent business and offered a great insight into food production, environmental protection and the excellent work they do with schools.”
Lucy added that fuel and fertiliser costs, as expected, dominated some of the agenda due to the ongoing conflict in Iran and pressure on global markets and farms.
She said: “We outlined our position and it remains vital that government and politicians from all parties understand that farm planning is long term and the impact on markets and availability of fertiliser, as well as fuel, remains critical for us to grow food.
“The NFU remains busy speaking to government and MPs at the highest level to try and work out solutions and build resilience into the industry.”
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