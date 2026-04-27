South Hams District Council has hosted the third in a series of clean marine events as it continues to drive the District’s clean marine vision, including reduced carbon emissions and water pollution.
At a recent workshop held at South Devon College, and supported by Maritime UK SW, the Council welcomed local marine businesses, harbourmasters, and marine industry experts to explore how small ports and harbours can transition to a more sustainable future.
The event included an update on the Leading the Charge (LTC) project, a nationally funded initiative which brings together innovation and sustainability partners and local stakeholders to explore clean maritime charging infrastructure for small ports and harbours.
The event also saw the launch of the project’s Salcombe Harbour case study, which was developed as a key output of the project.
Cameron Sim-Stirling, Salcombe Harbour Master, said: “The Salcombe Harbour case study will give us real, practical insight into how small harbours like ours can move towards cleaner, low‑carbon operations.
“By focusing on everyday vessel use and the real challenges faced on the water, it will provide learning that other coastal communities can benefit from when planning their own clean‑marine infrastructure.”
Speakers at the event shared their experience of the real-world challenges faced by coastal communities, and highlighted opportunities for clean marine technologies, and innovation around biodiversity, circular growth and future funding.
Cllr John McKay, Lead Member for Climate Change at South Hams District Council, said: “This is our third event and it has clearly demonstrated how far our partnerships have advanced to help us achieve our clean marine priorities.
“It speaks volumes about the Council’s commitment to supporting clean maritime innovation that reflects community needs and strengthens the local marine economy.”
Maritime UK SW and South Devon College brought valuable insight and support from across the South West’s marine sector.
Sheldon Ryan, Maritime UK SW, said: “Today’s event shows just how much potential there is for small harbours to lead the way on clean maritime innovation.
“It’s exciting to see the South Hams at the heart of this shift towards cleaner, smarter marine technology.”
Paul Singer, Business and Qualification Development Coordinator, South Devon College, said: “It’s fantastic to host this event at our Marine Academy and see so many partners working together to shape the future of clean marine technology.
“At South Devon College, we’re proud to support innovation that prepares our students and local businesses for the changes ahead.”
As one of the event’s expert speakers, Professor Chris Smith of Green e‑Fuels Ltd brought specialist expertise in clean alternative marine fuels, including hydrogen and methanol.
His insight adds a valuable perspective on the technologies that could help ports and small harbours cut emissions in the years ahead.
These events are an important way for the Council to introduce local businesses to new marine technologies and support a better understanding of how they can help create cleaner, more sustainable harbours for coastal communities.
Maritime UK SW are a not-for-profit company, run for and by their members.
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