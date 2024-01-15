Amateur thespians at South Brent Amateur Dramatic Society are preparing for their latest pantomime.
Following the success of Tom Thumb in January 2023, the society says that by popular demand it is staging another panto, from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 January 2024 at the Village Hall.
Aladdin with his magic lamp, will bring surprise, drama, music, dancing, comedy and, above all, entertainment for all ages.
The production is taking to the stage at the same time that the Disney production of Aladdin is being performed at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.
The new pantomime script for SBADS is written by Somerset based author Alan P Frayn, with the show directed by Donna Wills, local legend of stage, screen and the Village Shop.
Will the evil Abanazar get his scheming hands on a magical lamp? Can the glamorous Widow Twankey juggle the demands of running both a laundry and takeaway with the help of daft Wishee Washee and sensible So-Shy? Will Aladdin make his fortune and win the hand of the beautiful Princess Mandarin or will he be foiled by the potty policemen?
Many more questions raised by the production include: which South Brent stalwart is making only his second panto appearance in 48 years? And how on earth can SBADS make a carpet fly?
All will be revealed thanks to a talented cast of both seasoned actors and newcomers to the Village Hall stage.
There will be three evening performances of Aladdin on Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 January at 7.30pm and two matinees on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £7 for children under 16. Tickets are available online from www.sbads.show/aladdin and from the pop-up village box office. The panto promises fun for the whole family - oh, yes it does!