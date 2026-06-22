POLICE have confirmed a person has died after being found on the railway line near Newton Abbot railway station.
Emergency services were alerted at 2.45pm to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Trains were halted between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot, with disruption expected until 5.30pm.
British Transport Police (BTP) have now confirmed that a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner’, says a spokesperson for the BTP said.
All railway lines between the affected stations were closed following the incident, with several police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances spotted at Newton Abbot station.
The air ambulance also landed nearby.
Rail operators warned passengers to expect cancellations, delays of up to 60 minutes, or revised services while the situation was dealt with.
Disruption was expected until at least 5.30pm on Monday, June 22.
Support services have also been highlighted for anyone affected by the incident.
The Samaritans can be contacted confidentially at any time on 116 123.
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