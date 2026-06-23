Serving approximately two-thirds of the South Hams, the Plymouth Community Diagnostic Centre (PCDC) has been officially opened by Luke Pollard MP and University Hospitals NHS Trust colleagues - marking a major milestone in improving access to diagnostic services for local people.
Located on Western Approach in Plymouth City Centre, the £ 22 million facility will provide a wide range of vital tests, scans and checks in a convenient, community-based setting.
The new centre is expected to deliver more than 91,600 diagnostic tests each year, with capacity for up to 330 appointments per day, helping reduce waiting times and improve patient experience.
The PCDC is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic technology, including two MRI scanners, two CT scanners - one of which is a specialist cardiac CT scanner - and two X-ray rooms.
Additional services include ultrasound, phlebotomy, lung function testing and audiology.
By bringing these services into the heart of the city, the centre will help patients access care more quickly and closer to home, while also easing pressure on Derriford Hospital.
John Stephens, Director of Estates and Facilities at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said: “Receiving planning permission back in March 2024 honestly feels like only yesterday.
“To now be standing in this completed facility, seeing those plans brought to life, is something we can all be incredibly proud of.”
It is estimated over 300 patients will pass through the facility every single day, seven days a week.
“That represents a huge step forward in tackling the health inequalities we set out to address,” Mr Stephens added. “And in supporting earlier detection of disease - which we know is crucial to improving outcomes and saving lives”.
Luke Pollard, Member of Parliament for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said: “It was a huge honour to open the new Plymouth Community Diagnostic Centre.
“For years I have been campaigning for a new health village in our city and today marks a major step forward.
“With the new Peninsula Dental Education Practice, PCDC at Colin Campbell Court brings healthcare to the high street.
“These facilities will deliver vital diagnostic services; we are making healthcare more accessible for residents, while taking pressure off Derriford Hospital.
“Well done to everyone involved for making this happen.”
Inside the building, patients and visitors will find thoughtfully designed spaces featuring artwork created by local artists through community competitions.
Each floor has its own theme to support wayfinding, from sea-inspired scenes with flowing wave motifs to vibrant cityscapes and countryside views.
Dr Trevor Smith, NHS England South West Regional Medical Director, said: “I’m really pleased to see the Plymouth Community Diagnostic Centre reach this important milestone.
“This modern building in the heart of the city will help many more people get tests and scans, more than 91,600 each year and appointments every day from 8am to 8pm.
“By bringing these services closer to home, people can be seen more quickly and easily, helping reduce waiting times and spot health problems earlier.”
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