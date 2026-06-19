Children across the South Hams are enjoying safer, more modern places to play following a £190,000 investment by South Hams District Council.
The improvements have been made at four play parks across the district: Elmhurst Park, Totnes, Gidleys Meadow, Dartington, Woolwell Park, Woolwell, and Crowder Meadow, South Brent.
The upgrades form part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting health and wellbeing and making sure communities have access to welcoming outdoor spaces where children can play, families can spend time together and residents can enjoy being active outdoors.
The refurbished play areas include new and improved equipment, helping to create fun, safe and inviting spaces for children and families to use for years to come.
Cllr Julian Brazil from South Hams District Council’s Executive Committee, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to provide more quality play parks which are an important part of community life.
“They give children safe places to play, it’s healthy and provides parents with the opportunity to meet up and chat and it ticks so many boxes.
“It’s absolutely what we’re trying to achieve.
“It’s part of our remit to provide play parks and community facilities for our young people across the South Hams.
“These spaces are used and valued by local people, and it is great to see the improvements now complete and being enjoyed by families.”
At Elmhurst Park in Totnes, local residents helped shape the project by sharing ideas and feedback on what they wanted to see in the new play area.
Catherine Sweet, a local parent who helped champion the Elmhurst Park improvements, said: “Local families were really keen to see the play area improved, so we started by gathering ideas from parents and children through a survey about what they would like to see.
“We absolutely love it and it’s really brought the parents together.
“It’s a safe space for the children to play and it’s absolutely fantastic and brought lots of different age groups of children together.
“I thought the Council wouldn’t see it as important, but we talked about it and this is what they came up with.
“They listened and it’s great.”
Cllr Anna Presswell, one of South Hams District Council’s Local Ward Members for Totnes, said: “This has been a positive example of residents and the Council working together. “Local people know their communities best, so it is important that their voices are heard when improvements like this are being planned.
“The new play area at Elmhurst Park has been shaped by feedback from families who use the space, and the result is a welcoming play park that will benefit children and parents for many years.”
A young park user also wanted to share their thoughts about the park: “It’s very good and I like going outdoors a lot.
“I like the Trampoline and the spinney thing and the quizzes too.”
The Council says the improvements are part of wider work to invest in community facilities and support residents’ physical and mental wellbeing through access to high-quality outdoor spaces.
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