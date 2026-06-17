One of Devon’s premier tourist attractions has been given the green light for a major new project.
The South Devon Railway, which attracts more than 90,000 visitors every year, has had the go-ahead for a new locomotive restoration shed to carry on its work preserving steam engines and rolling stock at Buckfastleigh.
It first applied for permission for the project back in 2022, and created a share offer to help pay for the work, which also includes a new car park and landscaping.
Now it has been given the go-ahead by Teignbridge Council. Just two people objected when the plan was advertised.
Documents submitted by the railway explain: “The SDR is one of Devon’s and the West Country’s best-loved tourist attractions and is the longest established steam railway in the south west, celebrating more than 50 years in preservation.”
It says that in addition to being a leading tourist attraction, its volunteer workforce of more than 500 people means it is an important part of the community. It provides a base for school visits, training and work experience for its volunteers.
And, the application goes on: “It preserves an important part of local and national heritage for the enjoyment of all.”
The application says its design plans will improve the environment and appearance of the site, while extra car parking will meet existing and future needs.
It says: “The proposals will deliver significant benefits including the enhancement of a major visitor attraction, benefitting the local economy. The proposals will provide additional employment and volunteering opportunities and enhance the education benefits of the site.”
The railway operates between Buckfastleigh and Totnes, with a station in between at Staverton.
The branch was opened on May 1 1872 and was mainly used for transporting goods such as coal, wool and cider. In November 1958 the line closed to passengers, with freight continuing until 1962.
A group of businessmen took it on as the Dart Valley Railway tourist line and in 1965 the first rolling stock arrived. Services between Buckfastleigh and Totnes started in 1969. In 1971 the line from Buckfastleigh to Ashburton was lost due to the widening of the A38.
In 1991 the line was taken over by a registered charity, the South Devon Railway Trust, and renamed the South Devon Railway.
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