A prominent Ivybridge figure is among 86 people across the South West who has been recognised in His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List 2026.
Robert Edward Haring, chief executive of the Ivybridge-based Westcountry Schools Trust (WeST), has been honoured for services to education.
The honours form part of a nationwide list celebrating 1,182 people whose achievements and dedication have made a significant impact on communities, professions and public life across the United Kingdom.
Mr Haring led Westcountry Schools Trust, one of the largest multi-academy trusts in the South West, from its inception in 2011 until his retirement in 2025.
His honour recognises a career dedicated to improving educational opportunities for young people and supporting schools throughout the region.
Rob Haring said: "I feel deeply privileged to have been awarded an OBE in the 2026 King's Birthday Honours.
“I have been fortunate to work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues who have brought their collective expertise to the benefit of the children we serve.
“As such, whilst I am thrilled to receive such prestigious recognition, I do so on the shoulders of those with whom I have worked and that this recognition is, in many ways, that of the teams at Westcountry Schools Trust that have tirelessly provided the high-quality blend of education in which we believe."
Across the South West, 86 recipients have been recognised this year, accounting for around seven per cent of all honours awarded nationwide.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praised those recognised, saying: "Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.
"Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others.
"It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you."
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