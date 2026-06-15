A prominent figure from South Devon is among 86 people across the South West recognised in His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List 2026.
Guy St John Platten, former secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, has been recognised for services to the maritime sector.
The honours form part of a nationwide list celebrating 1,182 people whose achievements and dedication have made a significant impact on communities, professions and public life across the United Kingdom.
Mr Platten, who is based in Totnes, has been awarded an honour for his contribution to the maritime industry.
“I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive this OBE,” he said. “It reflects the immense support of so many people over many years, and above all, the brave seafarers who keep our world moving.”
As the former secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, he represented the interests of the global shipping sector and played a leading role in discussions on international trade, decarbonisation and maritime safety.
A spokesperson for the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) said: "Guy served as our Secretary General for seven years, leading the industry through a period of significant challenges. He is now Chair of Mission to Seafarers, where he continues his invaluable work in the maritime industry.
“Everyone at ICS and the wider international shipping community sends the warmest congratulations to Guy for this well-deserved honour."
Platten was previously awarded the Merchant Navy Medal (MNM) for his advocacy in securing 'key worker' status for seafarers worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across the South West, 86 recipients have been recognised this year, accounting for around seven per cent of all honours awarded nationwide.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praised those recognised, saying: "Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.
"Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others.
"It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you."
The honours system allows members of the public to nominate individuals whose achievements deserve national recognition.
Nominations can be made by anyone and are considered by independent committees before recommendations are submitted to The King.
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