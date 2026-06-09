Award-winning South West housebuilder Baker Estates has teamed up with leading estate agents Luscombe Maye to support the Totnes & District Show, taking place on Sunday, July 26 2026.
The popular annual event is one of the region’s biggest agricultural shows, attracting thousands of visitors from across South Devon for a day packed with entertainment, local produce, farming showcases and family activities.
Sharing the Luscombe Maye stand, Baker Estates will be showcasing its local developments, including St Mary’s in Dartington, Little Cotton Farm in Dartmouth, and the newly launched Norden Meadows in Kingsbridge.
Graham Hutton, Deputy Managing Director at Baker Estates, said:
"The Totnes Show is a fantastic celebration of everything that makes this area so special, from its strong agricultural heritage to its thriving local businesses and community spirit. We are proud to be supporting the event once again alongside Luscombe Maye and look forward to meeting visitors, showcasing our developments, and being part of what promises to be another memorable day."
Linda Harvey, Totnes Show Manager, welcomed Baker Estates and Luscombe Maye’s continued involvement: "We are delighted to have Baker Estates and Luscombe Maye supporting the Totnes Show once again. Their commitment to the local community reflects the values of the show, and we greatly appreciate their ongoing support. There’s so much to see and do at the show, and it’s a great family day out!"
In addition to the popular Food and Drink Village, this year’s Totnes Show will feature an exciting programme of attractions including tractor pulling, horse trials, classic cars, sheep shearing demonstrations, a family fun area, live music and much more.
Baker Estates will have a dedicated presence at the event, allowing visitors to learn more about its homes across South Devon. Attendees should also keep an eye out for the giant Baker Estates deck chair, which has become a favourite photo spot for families and showgoers alike.
For more information, visit https://totnesshow.com/
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