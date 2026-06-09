From Timber to Stone: The Story of Totnes Castle is the title of a talk coming to Totnes Methodist Church (TQ95RP) on Wednesday, July 29 at 7pm.
Totnes Heritage Trust, in partnership with English Heritage has organised an evening with Dr Jeremy Ashbee as he brings to life the history of Totnes Castle.
Dr Ashbee is English Heritage's Head Curator of Properties.
He specialises in the history and architecture of medieval palaces and castles and has contributed significantly to the understanding of Totnes Castle's history.
The castle is one of the finest preserved examples of a Norman motte and bailey castle in England.
The original castle is thought to have consisted of a wooden palisade and tower and was built by the Breton Juhel (or Judhael) of Totnes who was one of William the Conqueror’s Lieutenants.
In 1083 it was seized by Roger de Nonant to be reclaimed by a descendent of Juhel, William de Braose, the 4th Lord of Bramber in 1205.
His son, Reginald de Braose, is thought to have built the first stone castle and the De la Zouch clan took over in 1326 by which time the castle had fallen into ruin.
A Royal Order was made for the repair of the fortifications so work was carried out using Devonian limestone and red sandstone and the stone shell-keep and curtain wall are still there.
In 1485 Sir Richard Edgecomb became the new owner and Edward Seymour, the 9th Duke of Somerset took up residence in 1764.
The castle has been under the stewardship of English Heritage since 1984 and is a Grade I listed building.
There are 30-odd crenellations of the battlements, most pierced with slots for the defenders’ crossbows.
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