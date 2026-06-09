An Open Garden weekend at the Sandridge Park estate, held on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 raised over £14,500 in support of LandWorks, a local rehabilitation and resettlement charity.
Over the two-day event approximately 500 visitors explored the 10 acres of beautifully restored formal gardens, walled gardens, orchards, and woodland walks on the 150-acre estate overlooking the River Dart.
The historic estate, once owned by Sir Walter Raleigh and later developed by renowned architect John Nash, provided a stunning backdrop for the fundraising event.
Attendees enjoyed homemade teas and cakes, picnics on the lawns, and the opportunity to purchase handcrafted items and market garden produce made and grown by LandWorks participants, with all proceeds contributing to the charity.
The amount raised included entrance fees, product sales and a generous donation of £5,000 in match funding.
Mark and Rosemary Yallop, owners of Sandridge Park and organisers of the event, said: “It was lovely to welcome so many new visitors of all ages to the estate and see them enjoying the gardens and grounds.
“It is a privilege to be able to support LandWorks’ incredible work in this way."
Chris Parsons, LandWorks Director, added: "It was a fantastic weekend.
“We were able to introduce lots of new people to the charity and the funds raised will directly support our work helping people leaving prison or at risk of prison to transform their lives.
“We are immensely grateful to Mark and Rosemary and to everyone who contributed to this wonderful event."
LandWorks, based on the Dartington Hall estate near Totnes, offers a supported route back into employment and the community for people leaving prison or serving community sentences.
The charity's programme involves work-based placements alongside counselling and practical assistance to aid resettlement and reduce reoffending.
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