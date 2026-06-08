A community group in Blackawton has launched a campaign to save The George pub, as plans develop to bring the historic venue into community ownership.
The Save Our Pub The George Blackawton group is being led by local residents Jo Mills and Nic Crane, who say the aim is to secure the future of the long-standing village pub.
Nic explained that the building has a complex history dating back centuries, originally standing as the Church House Inn in the 1500s before being rebuilt in the early 19th century after a fire. It later became The George Inn during the reign of George IV.
She said the site has seen further changes over time, including another fire in 1939 and use linked to visiting American forces during the Second World War.
The original Church House pub ran the whole length of the building. the current freeholder owns Poppy Cottage which is next door and was the Reading Rooms and in the 1700s it was a male and boys club as the women stayed at home and did the cooking and the washing.
The upstairs was the Assembly Rooms which was the precursor to the Village Hall.
Nic said: “The current owner has has had it in her family for around 20 years and her husband was the landlord at the time, he’s sadly no longer with us.
“She then put it out to leaseholders, one semi-successful one not so successful, and the family is now looking towards trying to give it to the community and saving it for as Joe
“It closed around Christmas time last year.”
Jo explained the organisation: “The Steering Group have joined Plunkett UK, a national charity which supports people in rural areas to set up businesses.
“They are also joining the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and registering with Companies House.
“One of the key things is if the community want to continue this pub, we are going to have to buy it under the community benefit scheme so the community own the pub.
“It will be a mix of shareholders and we can receive donations.
“We could look at crowdfunding.
“We can also look at grants and other funding.
“We're organising events within the community and also looking at promotional material as well.”
There are currently repairs and refurbishment going on and once these are completed the current owner can get a valuation.
There were once three pubs in Blackawton with one at the top of the hill which used to be called the Normandy Arms and one just up Church Hill which used to be the Dartmouth Arms.
Fundraising events are planned with a Village Disco on Saturday, July 18 at Blackawton Village Hall.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. There’s Pig Racing on Friday, August 21- 56 unreal pigs competing over eight races.
Hosted by Ady Byng at Blackawton Village Hall.
Blackawton Ball – is on Saturday, October 17.
Get your best dress ready for an evening of wining and dining, with live music from The Filthy Gorgeous at Blackawton Village Hall.
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