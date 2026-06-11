Rob Bourn, managing director of Orion Heritage and lead archaeologist on the Sherford project, said: “What makes Sherford so special archaeologically is the volume and continuity of activity. We are seeing evidence of human and pre-human presence over tens of thousands of years, revealed only because the creation of the new town has allowed us to carefully peel back the layers of the past. It is incredibly rare to be able to tell such a long, connected story – from Ice Age animals, through Neolithic burial practices, to Bronze Age and Roman communities – all within one landscape.”