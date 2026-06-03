Totnes Fringe Festival 2026, returns to the town in July with a packed programme of performances.
Returning from July 9–12, the four-day event will present an ambitious programme of over 70 performances across 17 indoor and outdoor venues, once again transforming pubs, halls, gardens, the castle, community spaces and even the town’s telephone box into ticketed, free and pop-up stages for bold, inventive and unexpected live performance.
Building on the success of its inaugural year in 2025, which welcomed over 3,000 visitors and sold 2,146 tickets, Totnes Fringe Festival continues its mission to bring high-quality independent theatre and performance to South Devon while creating meaningful opportunities for artists and audiences alike.
This year’s programme features theatre, dance, comedy, spoken word, cabaret and family-friendly performances from local, national and international artists, with 80 per cent of ticket revenue going directly to performers; a deliberate commitment to supporting artists in a challenging cultural landscape.
One of the opening shows will be Exeter-based Sun and Moon Theatre with a vibrant new production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, performed against the spectacular backdrop of Totnes Castle.
Set in the 1950s, the production combines live music, physical comedy and ensemble storytelling in an accessible reimagining of the classic play.
Audiences are encouraged to bring a picnic.
International work includes Brussels-based performer Jupe Lukusa with Zonga, a wildly physical blend of movement and visual comedy, while acclaimed American artist Davis Freeman and his company Random Scream bring two performances to Totnes, including Nothing Happens Without You and Karaoke (ART) which is an inventive collision of contemporary art and audience participation.
Returning after a sell-out run with his one-man show last year, Bristol-based Richard Kieswick presents This Is Your Musical, an improvised musical comedy created live from audience suggestions by a cast of leading UK improvisers.
Totnes artist Jonathan Mason will premiere The Five Flavours of Masculinity, created especially for the Festival, while Bristol performer Karla Shacklock brings the internationally toured Niplash, a one-woman show exploring the realities and pressures surrounding infant feeding with humour, honesty and physical theatre.
Also appearing is renowned Cornish performer Seamas Carey, known for his work with Kneehigh and Bristol Old Vic, who brings his interactive show Community Service to the Festival.
Festival Director Danielle McIlven said: “Totnes Fringe is about proving that ambitious, high-quality theatre can thrive in small towns and rural communities.
“We want audiences here to experience exciting, challenging and joyful work on their doorstep, while also creating a genuine platform for artists at every stage of their careers.
“The response to the Festival last year showed there is a real appetite for this kind of work in Totnes.
“This year’s programme feels even more ambitious, playful and wide-ranging, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences back into the town’s incredible spaces.”
Entirely run by volunteers, Totnes Fringe Festival places community participation at its heart, with opportunities for local artists, young people and emerging companies alongside nationally and internationally recognised performers.
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