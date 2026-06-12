Two prominent figures from South Devon are among 86 people across the South West recognised in His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List 2026 for their contributions to education, industry and public life.
Robert Edward Haring, chief executive of the Ivybridge-based Westcountry Schools Trust (WeST), has been honoured for services to education, while Totnes resident Guy St John Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, has been recognised for services to the maritime sector.
The honours form part of a nationwide list celebrating 1,182 people whose achievements and dedication have made a significant impact on communities, professions and public life across the United Kingdom.
Mr Haring has led Westcountry Schools Trust, one of the largest multi-academy trusts in the South West, overseeing schools across Devon, Plymouth and Cornwall. His honour recognises a career dedicated to improving educational opportunities for young people and supporting schools throughout the region.
Rob Haring, former Chief Executive Officer at Westcountry Schools Trust, said: "I feel deeply privileged to have been awarded an OBE in the 2026 King's Birthday Honours.
“I have been fortunate to work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues who have brought their collective expertise to the benefit of the children we serve. As such, whilst I am thrilled to receive such prestigious recognition, I do so on the shoulders of those with whom I have worked and that this recognition is, in many ways, that of the teams at Westcountry Schools Trust that have tirelessly provided the high-quality blend of education in which we believe."
Mr Platten, who is based in Totnes, has been awarded an honour for his contribution to the maritime industry. As secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, he represents the interests of the global shipping sector and has played a leading role in discussions on international trade, decarbonisation and maritime safety.
A spokesperson for the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) said: "Guy served as our Secretary General for seven years, leading the industry through a period of significant challenges. He is now Chair of Mission to Seafarers, where he continues his invaluable work in the maritime industry.
“Everyone at ICS and the wider international shipping community sends the warmest congratulations to Guy for this well-deserved honour."
Across the South West, 86 recipients have been recognised this year, accounting for around seven per cent of all honours awarded nationwide.
This year's honours list places a particular focus on community changemakers. Recipients include foster carers, health workers, public servants, arts champions and sporting role models who have made a lasting difference through their work and voluntary service.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praised those recognised, saying: "Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.
"Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others.
"It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you."
The honours system allows members of the public to nominate individuals whose achievements deserve national recognition. Nominations can be made by anyone and are considered by independent committees before recommendations are submitted to The King.
The recognition of both Mr Haring and Mr Platten highlights the influence of South Devon figures on national and international stages, while also reflecting the wider contribution made by people across the South West to education, industry, public service and community life.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.