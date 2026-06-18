A Plymouth man accused of a series of sexual offences against children has had his trial postponed.
The trial at Plymouth Crown Court was due to commence on Monday, June 8, but was postponed after an unrelated trial ran over.
Michael Gosling, 61, previously pleaded not guilty to eight charges when he appeared before the court on September 16, 2025.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1992 and 2022 and involve five girls, all under the age of 14 at the time.
Mr Gosling also faces two counts of making indecent photographs of a child in 2023.
A new trial date has been set for Monday, May 10, 2027, and Mr Gosling is released on bail.
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