THE UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat-health alert for the South West.
The warning will be in place until 8pm on Tuesday, June 23. London, the East and South East of England are also affected. A yellow heat-health alert is in place for the West Midlands and East Midlands.
“Sustained periods of warm weather can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun,” UKHSA Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection Dr Agostinho Sousa said.
“We are urging health and social care services in affected regions to ensure they are prepared, and reminding people to look out for elderly relatives, neighbours, and those with underlying health conditions, making sure they are aware of the forecast and following the necessary advice.
“Simple steps such as staying hydrated, avoiding the sun during the hottest part of the day, and keeping your home cool are some of the key ways to help keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather.”
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