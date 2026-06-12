A new extension to the Plymouth Oncology Centre (POC) at Derriford Hospital has been officially opened by the Sparks family and Plymouth Argyle Football Club’s Kevin Nancekivell, in memory of the late BBC Radio Devon presenter and Argyle commentator, Gordon Sparks.
On Thursday June 11 2026 a celebration was held to mark the official opening of the new £18.5 million building , which includes a new decant bunker housing a brand-new state-of-the-art linear accelerator (LINAC) to deliver external beam radiotherapy, as well as a dedicated High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy facility, to deliver internal radiotherapy.
The extension also includes an impressive new entrance to the POC, as well as new offices for the Radiotherapy Physics, Treatment Planning and Clinical Trials teams.
The Radiotherapy team decided to dedicate the opening of the new facility to a former and fondly-remembered patient, Gordon Sparks.
Following fundraising inspired by Gordon, donations were made to The Chestnut Appeal and to Plymouth Hospitals Charity’s Mustard Tree Fund, which supports patients and families using the Mustard Tree Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Derriford Hospital.
Heather Sparks, Gordon’s wife, said: “Gordon was always passionate about Derriford Hospital, the staff and the service it provided.
“He liked to offer support when he could and when he needed treatment himself he was cared for excellently.
“I feel honoured to have been asked to open the new Plymouth Oncology Centre extension in Gordon’s memory.
“It is a wonderful tribute to him and the whole family are incredibly touched by this dedication.”
Heather cut the ribbon to officially open the new building, together with Argyle First Team Coach Kevin Nancekivell. Kevin visits Derriford Hospital every year with the Argyle squad to deliver Christmas presents to the children’s wards. He was awarded the Freedom of the City of Plymouth for his services to Argyle and to the city of Plymouth in 2025.
Kevin said: “I’m honoured and proud to be asked alongside Heather to open this new facility. This will, I’m sure, enhance the existing excellent standard of care that is provided at Derriford, and will reflect the commitment in providing the highest level of cancer care for everyone in Plymouth and the surrounding area.
“In opening this new facility, we are honouring Gordon Sparks, who, as everyone knows, was a much-loved member of Argyle and the city of Plymouth.”
Chris Bowen adds: “Here at the Plymouth Oncology Centre we already offer a range of specialist services to our local and regional populations.
“As a relatively small department we punch well above our weight in terms of the range of services we are able to provide for our patients and are always looking for opportunities to improve and innovate.
“With the completion of this new extension and the new opportunities the new technology can provide, we are really excited that now we can further develop the service, advance our techniques and provide our patients with greater access to the latest treatment regimes.
“Our dedicated team of therapeutic radiographers, clinical scientists, engineers, treatment planners and dosimetrists are committed to delivering both clinical excellence and compassionate care.”
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