The Phase one project to improve the facilities at Filham Park in Ivybridge is nearly complete, with new signage and information boards being installed over the coming weeks.
Ivybridge Town Council have announced that the entrances have been made more accessible for those with limited mobility, or in wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs taking advantage of the new smoother paths.
A change to the byelaws will also allow limited cycling, which will be introduced with the new signage.
The additional benches should allow lots of summer picnics to be enjoyed. The picnic benches mean that close dog control is more important than ever within the park. So please bear this in mind when walking your dogs.
Further phases will include access road improvements to better separate pedestrians & cyclists from cars between the road and car park, plus shelters and toilets to cope with rain showers and enable longer days out at the park.
Angela Steel said: ‘’Perhaps a few more bins would be good. Only one at the top end. Especially with all the new picnic tables around.’’
Be Chilled remarked: ‘’I work with disabled young adults in Ivybridge, utilising a minibus. Have you / are you removing the height restriction access. If not, is there a means of accessing I’m unaware off. Thank you for doing excellent job in such a beautiful location.’’
The perimeter hedge has been cut down to around four foot.
Johanna Pettett said: ‘’This is all very positive for the community. The only thing I would ask if horse riders could push their horse’s poo off the path. Really unpleasant.’’
There have been a few concerns about the removal of the gates at all entrances with worries about young children being able to run into the car park but others have defended the change saying it is a question of personal responsibility. Ivybridge Town Council said: ‘’Following the success of a similar approach at Long Timber Wood viaduct entrance, the council is keen to continue to ensure that accessibility for all is maximised. The new entrance allows easier access for those that need it. The corner of the car park that it opens onto does not have passing traffic, eg like a road, and so is a good access point to the park. Given that most will have accessed through this entrance, they will be aware of the layout outside the entrance to the park. We hope you continue to enjoy the park enhancements.”
The public toilets are free of charge with at least one being accessible to people with disabilities.
Filham Park, once part of the Filham estate, is a 34 acres country park including a two acre fishing lake, a cricket ground and space for other sports.