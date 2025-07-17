South West Councils has announced Phil Bialyk, Leader of Exeter City Council, as Chair of the SW Employers Panel.
The Panel brings together all 29 South West Local Authorities to share best practice on HR issues and to provide a voice for the South West in national discussions on local government pay and related issues.
Cllr Phil Bialyk commented: “I am delighted to take on this important regional role particular at such a key time for local government in the South West with the Government’s proposals on reshaping the structure of local government and the devolution of national powers.”
He will also Chair the National Association of Regional Employers which brings together regional and national counterparts working collaboratively to shape national workforce policy and drive innovation in public sector employment.
