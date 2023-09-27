Halloween can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain and was the day when it was believed the souls of the dead returned to their homes.
Nowadays the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness means it’s time to go pumpkin picking in the South Hams!
It’s a perfect place to take the children, especially if they are dressed up as ghosts or ghouls!
There is an astonishing collection of gourds in all shapes, sizes and colours – perfect for decorating your doorstep.
Here are a few but there are likely to be others added:
Pips Pick Your Own, Yealmpton
Simply pick your own pumpkins. Wheel barrows are available.
Terawhiti Farm, South Milton
South Milton, Kingsbridge, TQ7 3JT.
Come and pick big ones, small ones, warty ones and ghost pumpkins,
October 7 to 8 and 14 to 15
Admission free
There will be hot food and refreshments from the Rose Farm food van.
You can also ride the Pumpkin Express, have your face painted and have a go at the coconut shy.
No dogs are allowed in the pumpkin fields but are allowed on a lead in other areas.
The peeps at the farm say: “Do not use your Satnav and avoid Upton to avoid narrow lanes. Come via the A381 West Alvington to Salcombe stretch, taking the South Milton turn and drive through the village following the 20mph signs.”
The Colourful Cow in Berry Pomeroy
Pick your own pumpkins every weekend in October from 10am to 4pm as well as daily from October 24 to 29.
Berry Pomeroy, near Totnes.
Use What 3 Words to find there exact location: cracker.hurtles.cultivation
www.southdevonpumpkinpatch.co.uk/