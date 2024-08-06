Drivers travelling on the A30 to Cornwall are being advised to plan their journeys ahead of this week’s Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay.
Now in its 16th year, the five-day event, running from August 7-11, is reportedly the biggest surfing festival in the country, attracting up to 53,000 visitors a day.
People making their way to the event and motorists travelling around the location are reminded to plan ahead and keep up to date with the latest travel reports.
The main route to the site at Watergate Bay is via the A30 Indian Queens junction, then on to the A39, and heavy traffic in that area is expected, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, when the majority of festival goers arrive, and on Sunday when visitors leave.
National Highways Regional Network Resilience Planner, John Ingram, warned that heavy traffic was expected on the A30 around Newquay as well as the local road leading into the town.
“Our aim is to keep the National Highways network running while keeping all road users safe and informed, and we’re advising all drivers to check our traffic and travel information channels, to plan ahead and allow plenty of time for their journeys,” he said.
Drivers can obtain up-to-the-minute travel information on local radio, via Twitter @HighwaysSWEST, by phoning the National Highways Information Line on 0300 123 5000 or by accessing the website: www.trafficengland.com
Anyone wanting more details on the event can log on to https://boardmasters.com