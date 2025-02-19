A partnership project to help re-establish Dartmoor’s ancient woodland pastures and temperate rainforests is underway.
Around 8.5 hectares of native trees such as oak, downy birch, hawthorn and willow will be planted in selected areas of Harford Moor near Ivybridge on the south of the moor to help nature thrive and encourage habitats to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.
Dartmoor National Park Authority is leading the work through its Headwaters project, a natural flood management programme funded by the Environment Agency and Devon County Council.
Richard Drysdale, Dartmoor National Park Authority’s director for conservation and communities, said: “This project is a great demonstration of how we work together and use bold approaches for Dartmoor’s continued protection.
“This trial has many benefits for habitat creation, woodland connectivity, climate and flood resilience, commoning and grazing practices – it’s a long list and we’re very excited to be involved.”
The planting uses an innovative approach known as the Miyawaki Method named after its developer, Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki.
The plots will have different densities of trees with some plots fenced off to exclude livestock.
Phil Metcalfe, the Environment Agency’s project manager for Dartmoor Headwaters, said: “Thanks to the support from all those involved, tree planting on Harford Moor offers a great opportunity for both improving flood resilience to communities downstream and creation of vital habitat.
“We’re excited to better understand how density of tree planting can improve growth rates for flood risk benefits in our upland environments and how this learning could influence planting techniques elsewhere on the moor.”
Widely used in other countries, Dartmoor is thought to be one of the first upland trials of this kind in Europe for the purpose of improving flood resilience.
Groups of volunteers will plant the trees throughout February and March using native saplings grown in their community tree nurseries from locally collected seed.