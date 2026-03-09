Dartmoor planners have refused land on the edge of South Brent being used as a dog training operation saying neighbours have the right to enjoy their gardens without dogs barking and people shouting commands.
Mr and Mrs Chris Whiteley applied for retrospective permission for change of use of part of an agricultural field at their home at Marshfield, Hillside, South Brent.
They wanted to run a dog agility/training operation that would be open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week but would be restricted to five sessions a day and 20 a week.
South Brent Parish Council said it was “unjustified commercial development in the open countryside detrimental to the amenities of the neighbouring properties” and raised issues over dog training taking place outside of normal working hours. There were 13 objection letters and 14 in support of the plans submitted to Dartmoor National Park Authority.
Planning officers had recommended the scheme be approved with conditions to mitigate any noise or visual impact such as hedging, trees and wildflower meadows. They said the equipment was moveable and so could be taken away should the business cease to operate.
The nearest properties to the application site were 76 metres away with the Whiteleys land boundary running along the rear gardens
One of the neighbours, Sally Hope Johnson, told the authority’s development management committee that dog training activity had been going on at that site for nearly a year.
She said it neither protected the character and appearance of the landscape with all the large brightly coloured equipment or the tranquillity of the area.
She said contrary to officers’ advice there were other comparable venues that were less than an hour away which could be used by the applicants to train their own dogs.
“Neighbours have lost the enjoyment of their gardens and the tranquillity of the area.”
She claimed the environmental health/noise report ignored neighbours views and was carried out on the wettest January day when there were few sessions.
Amanda Burdon representing the applicant said Mrs Whiteley was a talented trainer who would be training her own dogs and others on this land. She said it had been sited “as far away from residents as possible” and was a small scale, low impact rural business
Park members said they wanted to support rural business but did not feel mitigation measures were sufficient.
The plan was refused.
