Simon Underdown, Headteacher at Plymouth High School for Girls, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their excellent A-level results this year. Throughout their sixth form life, year 13 have been super role models for our younger students and supported each other every step of the way. Their dedication, kindness, leadership and resilience have truly shone through. We wish our leavers the very best of luck in whatever they choose to do next and hope that what they have learnt in school will serve them well for many years to come.