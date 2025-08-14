Celebrations are underway at Plympton Academy, as students receive their A-Level results.
The school says it’s delighted with the improvements across the board with the percentage of students achieving A* and A grades having trebled and those achieving B grade or above have more than doubled.
Plympton Academy saw particular success in subjects, with 66 per cent of students studying Health and Social Care achieving a distinction. Students also excelled in Photography with half of students achieving an A*/A grade, and Mathematics, where 40 per cent of students achieved an A*/A grade. Additionally, students performed very well in Art and Music Technology. The number of students going to university has also increased, with those preparing to study a range of courses, including Architecture, Graphic Design, Diagnostic Radiography and Multi-Media Sports Journalism.
While all students are to be congratulated for their efforts, several individual performances stood out, including:
- Grace Beer, A*, A, A, B in History, Psychology, Sociology in Core Maths and has secured her place at University of Exeter to study Psychology.
- Toby Lyon, A*, B, B in Photography, History and Sociology and will be studying Art History and Visual Culture and History at University of Exeter.
- Carly Smith, A, B, B in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and will be studying Natural Sciences at University of Exeter.
Collecting his A-Level results, Toby Lyon said: "I am ecstatic with my results, especially the A* in Photography. I am looking forward to moving to Exeter to continue my studies and starting the next chapter in my life.”
Shaun Willis, Headteacher at Plympton Academy added: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the fantastic achievements of our A-level students today. Their commitment, focus, and hard work have really paid off, and they have made us all incredibly proud.
“As part of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, our focus on metacognitive strategies has empowered our students to take real ownership of their learning.
“As they move on to the next stage of their lives, whether that’s university, apprenticeships or something entirely new, I hope they continue to aim high, keep learning, and stay curious. Congratulations to each and every one of them.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.