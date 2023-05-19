Ahead of this weekend's Dart Music Festival, local police in South Devon are urging music lovers to plan ahead due to road closures and diversions.
The popular music event is happening over three days which coincide with the closure of the A381 at Halwell and ferries into and out of Dartmouth are likely to be very busy.
Neighbourhood Sector Inspector Ben Shardlow said - “We are urging those who are heading to the festival this weekend to plan their journey, allocate plenty of time and keep in mind other road users and local residents. Particularly those who may be unfamiliar with the local area and relying on satnav. If you are travelling from Totnes, there are diversions in place and if you are coming from Torbay the ferries may be busier than usual.
We hope to see everyone having a great time over the weekend”
The higher ferry times are available at dkfb.co.uk, with lower ferry times at South Hams District Council.