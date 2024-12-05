Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious car crash near Saltash.
The accident, involving a white Ford Focus and a blue Nissan Qashqai, happened on the A388 at about 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 4).
A woman in her 80s who was a front seat passenger in the Focus suffered potentially life-changing injuries and is being treated in hospital.
The driver of the Qashqai, a woman in her 40s who was also taken to hospital, along with the driver of the Focus and two children suffered minor injuries.