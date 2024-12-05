Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious car crash near Saltash.

The accident, involving a white Ford Focus and a blue Nissan Qashqai, happened on the A388 at about 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 4).

A woman in her 80s who was a front seat passenger in the Focus suffered potentially life-changing injuries and is being treated in hospital.

The driver of the Qashqai, a woman in her 40s who was also taken to hospital, along with the driver of the Focus and two children suffered minor injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information and dash-cam footage of the accident via their website or by calling 101, quoting log 386 of December 4.