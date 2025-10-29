Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 57-year-old man from Yealmpton.
Martin Hodges is wanted in connection with reports of stalking.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him, and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Hodges is described as a white male, of medium build with short brown hair. He is 5ft 9in tall.
He also has links to Tiverton.
Anyone who sees Hodges is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50250272743.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
