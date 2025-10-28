The recent fire at Burgh Island Hotel is being treated as arson.
The fire happened on Sunday October 19 and two fire appliances were sent and firefighters with breathing apparatus sets and were transported to the island by tractor.
There was a small fire in the store room next to the kitchen involving tea towels in an industrial dryer.
The fire was extinguished by hotel staff using a foam extinguisher before their arrival.
Head Chef Charlotte Vincent told us her son was injured in the fire and received treatment for burns to his hands and arm in hospital.
The fire service believed the fire was suspicious therefore it is being treated as arson by police.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting reference 50250270427.
